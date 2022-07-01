First ladies and gentlemen get treated to culture

As at any showpiece summit, wives, husbands and partners of the rulers of the Nato countries had a separate, lighter agenda to show off the best of Spain. On Wednesday, Queen Letizia hosted a trip to the La Granja historic palace near Segovia, including a visit to the royal glassworks. Back in Madrid, the group posed by Picasso's famous Guernica at the Reina Sofia gallery. US First Lady Jill Biden had flown in a day early and had also visited a cancer charity and Ukrainian refugee centre with the queen.