Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The note placed on the door front of a home in the Antiguo neighbourhood in Donostia. SUR
&#039;My first company Christmas party got out of hand and I arrived home naked&#039;: The note on a doorway in Spain that went viral
Christmas 2023

'My first company Christmas party got out of hand and I arrived home naked': The note on a doorway in Spain that went viral

A resident in San Sebastian has asked his neighbours if they can shed any light on how he ended up back at home after a wild night out, and wants to know what happened to his clothes

Xabier Garate

San Sebastián

Friday, 8 December 2023, 16:01

Compartir

December often means company dinners to celebrate Christmas and the end of the year, and with them come lots of memorable moments with colleagues. There are also often awkward moments caused by the consumption of alcohol at these social events where people tend to let themselves go a little more freely outside of the work environment.

The downside is that sometimes it can get out of hand, so much so that you can't remember what you did, or what you said, as has happened to an anonymous resident of San Sebastián who posted a note on his doorway to ask the residents' association to help "fill in the gaps". One of his neighbours has since posted it on social media and it has already gone viral.

In his note, the man confesses that last Friday 1 December he had his "first company Christmas dinner and things got a bit out of hand". "When I woke up the next day I couldn't find my clothes," he wrote. Realising he had returned home naked that night he turned his house "upside down" looking for his clothes, but was unsuccessful.

However, a neighbour did find his clothes and left them on the doorstep, although the mystery of how they made their way into the hands of the neighbour remains. "I want to thank the neighbour who found the clothes and left them on the doorstep, but I need to know where he/she found them to fill in the gaps and complete the story," he wrote.

He appealed to the neighbour who picked up his clothes, presumably from near the gate, to write on the note where they found them. Any help offered would be welcome so that this young man knows at least knows how far he travelled naked to get home.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Why is today, 8 December, a public holiday in Spain?
  2. 2 More hotels remain open during winter season on the Costa del Sol due to ongoing high demand
  3. 3 Water restrictions on Costa del Sol affect some towns more than others
  4. 4 Nerja club in mourning after young athlete dies in quad bike accident
  5. 5 Spain's major supermarket chain Mercadona continues to grow in Portugal
  6. 6 'Malaga is now one of the Spanish destinations that Americans visit the most'
  7. 7 Stock up on gourmet goodies from across Malaga province for Christmas
  8. 8 New Nordic Cup sailing regatta gets under way in Puerto Banús
  9. 9 Where to see living nativity scenes across Malaga province
  10. 10 Famous town built into rock face in Spain declared a 'tourist municipality' of Andalucía

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad