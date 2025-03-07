Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Alicante company's facilities have been completely destroyed. EFE
Huge explosion at fireworks company in Spain kills owner and leaves four others injured
112 incident

Huge explosion at fireworks company in Spain kills owner and leaves four others injured

The blast happened at pyrotechnics workshop in Alicante and it resulted in a nearby high-speed train line being closed for a time

Adrián Mazón / Alejandro Hernandez

Alicante

Friday, 7 March 2025, 11:23

An explosion in a pyrotechnics workshop in Alicante killed the owner, pyrotechnician Pedro Luis Sirvent, and injured four others on Thursday 6 March. One of the injured sustained burns to 80% of his body, while emergency services attended to the other three for anxiety attacks and minor injuries. The reasons for the explosion are still under investigation.

The incident occurred around 11.20am. Two ambulances, an SVB (basic life support ambulance) and two helicopters were mobilised to the area, as well as firefighters. The Alicante Local Police were the first to arrive at the scene, followed by the National Police, the Tedax bomb and explosives unit disposal and the homicide and judicial units of the police. In total, more than a hundred people were deployed, which reflects the scale of the incident.

Emergency services at the scene. Miriam Gil Albert

Among the injured were: Pedro Luis Sirvent's son; a 43-year-old woman who was taken to Hospital General de Alicante to be treated for an anxiety attack and smoke inhalation; and a 68-year-old man who was taken to the burns unit at the La Fe de Valencia hospital after suffering burns to 80% of his body.

Shortly after the arrival of the emergency services, the scene of the incident was also visited by Alicante mayor Luis Barcala, security councillor Julio Calero and government sub-delegate Juan Antonio Nieves.

Suspension of high-speed train service

The Alicante-Madrid high-speed train line was temporarily closed at the request of the fire brigade, as the pyrotechnics workshop is very close to the railway line. However, the service was resumed in the early afternoon.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Pretty inland Malaga town hopes to exceed one million tourists in 2025
  2. 2 Costa business owner kidnapped and beaten by three hooded and armed men before being left injured on roadside
  3. 3 Brics, an open door to replace the US dollar or bricked up?
  4. 4 Prizes up for grabs during popular Costa del Sol tapas event
  5. 5 Foreign residents fight against non-biodegradable waste on the coast
  6. 6 Glamour-flavoured pancakes in Puerto Banús
  7. 7 Luxury holiday rentals are becoming a booming phenomenon in Marbella
  8. 8 Mijas schoolchildren learn importance of correct waste management
  9. 9 Ugandan school rainwater collection tank campaign on the coast far exceeds intended target
  10. 10 Cártama town hall continues remodelling of town centre streets

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Huge explosion at fireworks company in Spain kills owner and leaves four others injured