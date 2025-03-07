Huge explosion at fireworks company in Spain kills owner and leaves four others injured

Adrián Mazón / Alejandro Hernandez Alicante Friday, 7 March 2025, 11:23 Compartir

An explosion in a pyrotechnics workshop in Alicante killed the owner, pyrotechnician Pedro Luis Sirvent, and injured four others on Thursday 6 March. One of the injured sustained burns to 80% of his body, while emergency services attended to the other three for anxiety attacks and minor injuries. The reasons for the explosion are still under investigation.

The incident occurred around 11.20am. Two ambulances, an SVB (basic life support ambulance) and two helicopters were mobilised to the area, as well as firefighters. The Alicante Local Police were the first to arrive at the scene, followed by the National Police, the Tedax bomb and explosives unit disposal and the homicide and judicial units of the police. In total, more than a hundred people were deployed, which reflects the scale of the incident.

Zoom Emergency services at the scene. Miriam Gil Albert

Among the injured were: Pedro Luis Sirvent's son; a 43-year-old woman who was taken to Hospital General de Alicante to be treated for an anxiety attack and smoke inhalation; and a 68-year-old man who was taken to the burns unit at the La Fe de Valencia hospital after suffering burns to 80% of his body.

Shortly after the arrival of the emergency services, the scene of the incident was also visited by Alicante mayor Luis Barcala, security councillor Julio Calero and government sub-delegate Juan Antonio Nieves.

Suspension of high-speed train service

The Alicante-Madrid high-speed train line was temporarily closed at the request of the fire brigade, as the pyrotechnics workshop is very close to the railway line. However, the service was resumed in the early afternoon.