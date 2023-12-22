Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Then figure of the baby Jesus being placed back in the nativity scene. E. P.
Figure of baby Jesus &#039;kidnapped&#039; by two young men in Spain is recovered safe and sound
Figure of baby Jesus 'kidnapped' by two young men in Spain is recovered safe and sound

Th thieves asked the Local Police for 2,000 euros to return the figure, claiming if they did not receive the money they would "hurt" the baby Jesus

Friday, 22 December 2023, 16:33

Thieves who stole a baby Jesus from a nativity scene in Alicante province and demanded 2,000 euros ransom have been detained in the town of San Vicente del Raspei.

The men, 19 and 21, had released a video on Tik Tok, via an account called Secuestradores de San Vicente (San Vicente Kidnappers), where they appeared wearing black balaclavas and hoodies.

They asked the Local Police for 2,000 euros to return the figurine, claiming if they did not receive the money they would "hurt" the baby Jesus. They had previously stolen the figure from an open-air nativity scene in the gardens on Calle Pintor Sorolla.

After the reaction to their post on the social media platform, the pair abandoned the figure in the street.

They were identified to the Local Police by several witnesses.

