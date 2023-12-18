Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A screenshot of the video uploaded by St Vincent Kidnappers to Tik Tok. RC
&#039;Kidnappers&#039; steal baby Jesus from nativity scene in Alicante and demand 2,000-euro ransom on TikTok
'Kidnappers' steal baby Jesus from nativity scene in Alicante and demand 2,000-euro ransom on TikTok

The thieves shared a video on social media via an account called Secuestradores de San Vicente where they appeared wearing black balaclavas and hooded jackets

Monday, 18 December 2023, 11:57

Thieves have stolen a baby Jesus from a nativity scene in Alicante province and demanded 2,000 euros to return the religious figure.

The young men released a video on Tie Tok, via an account called Secuestradores de San Vicente (St Vincent Kidnappers), where they appear wearing black balaclavas and jackets with hoods. They're sitting on a bed and between them is the baby Jesus, stolen from the nativity scene in Sant Vicent del Raspeig in Alicante province. The figurine is surrounded by 10 and 20 euro banknotes as they ask the Local Police for 2,000 euros to return it, claiming the police force "does not take good care of the baby Jesus". If they don't receive the money "they will hurt" the baby Jesus, they added.

At the end of the video, footage shows the young men stealing the religious figure from the nativity set, located between Pintor Sorolla and Lillo Juan streets, before putting it in the boot of a vehicle and fleeing the scene. The town hall said it hopes for a "prompt resolution" and it will continue to work to ensure Christmas celebrations run smoothly in the area.

