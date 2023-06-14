Fashion giant Zara to drop security tags from garments and introduce new anti-theft technology

The Spanish multinational chain has announced that this July it will begin to remove the existing physical alarms from its products

Almudena Nogués Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spanish businessman Amancio Ortega's fashion empire continues to create waves. This was evident during the recent presentation of company accounts. Inditex recorded a net profit of 1.16 billion euros during the first quarter of its fiscal year 2023-2024, which represents an increase of 54 per cent thanks to a "strong" operating performance, according to the group.

At the presentation Inditex also unveiled some of the new products it is finalising and which will soon be available in its shops.

Also, in a bid to reduce theft from stores, the Galician multinational announced that this July it will adopt a new technology which will allow it to remove physical alarms from its garments. It is expected that the new system will begin to be tested with garments from the autumn-winter collection. The aim is that this change will be implemented in all the group's brands.

CEO of Inditex, Óscar García Maceiras, said: "We are working very closely with our suppliers to this end and, of course, this project will be rolled out in the rest of our formats in the future."

Inditex is preparing for another big change before 2024. At the end of this year, the group will launch the Zara Pre-Owned platform, which it launched in the UK some months ago and which will allow its customers to extend the useful life of their garments through donation, repair or sale between individuals.

With the repair service, Zara customers will be able to request alterations to any of the brand's used garments from any season, ranging from replacing buttons and zips to repairing seams. Customers can carry out the process entirely online or in the Zara shop of their choice.