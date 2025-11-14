Farm security guard arrested in Toledo for shooting endangered Spanish imperial eagle

J. M. L. Toledo Friday, 14 November 2025, 16:40 | Updated 16:47h. Share

The nature protection service of the Guardia Civil (Seprona) have arrested the security guard of a farm in Toledo for a crime against protected and endangered species. The man is accused of shooting a Spanish imperial eagle (Aquila adalberti) - one of the most endangered species in Spain.

The investigations began in February, following the discovery of the body of an eagle on a farm in the La Mancha area of Toledo, which forms part of the network of protected areas of Castilla-La Mancha as an area of special ecological relevance for the dispersal of fauna. This network is part of Natura 200, which requires special measures for the conservation and recovery of endangered species.

After several months of investigation, Seprona officials managed to identify the perpetrator as the security guard of a farm, who was carrying out surveillance work in a hunting reserve.

The detainee now faces a prison sentence of up to two years, as well as disqualification from exercising his profession, hunting or fishing and deprivation of the right to possess and carry weapons for a period of up to four years.

The Spanish imperial eagle is included both in the Spanish and the regional catalogues of threatened species of Castilla-La Mancha. This species has been declared "in danger of extinction" due to its scarce population and the high risk of its disappearance in the short or medium term.