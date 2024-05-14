Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fake gas inspectors are back in Spain: all you need to know to avoid falling victim to this scam
Fake gas inspectors are back in Spain: all you need to know to avoid falling victim to this scam

They turn up at your home pretending to be employees of utility companies, but they should never be let inside the house

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 11:16

They come to homes posing as inspectors from the gas company, stating they need to check the installation. They come in uniform; they may threaten to cut off the supply if the inspection is not carried out or claim other neighbours have already allowed the inspection - and they will ask for the work to be paid in cash.

Beware! This is a recurring scam that returns from time to time and whose victims are usually elderly people. The Spanish Consumers' Association has warned of new cases and has offered information and advice on how to avoid falling for the scam.

When do the inspections occur

Both piped gas and butane gas installations are inspected every five years. In the case of the former, it is the distribution company that is responsible for the inspection, but there will be prior notification of the date on which they will visit a property to carry it out.

If this notification has not been received, anyone who wants to carry out the inspection should not be allowed access to the home. This type of inspection is never paid for at home, but will be included in the gas bill.

In the case of bottled butane gas, it is up to the user to arrange the visit with the company authorised to carry out the inspection.

In both cases, as the Spanish Consumers' Association pointed out, the customer has the right to request the identification of the company's personnel who come to the home.

Certificate of review

If the inspection is successful, the installation company must provide a certificate for the inspection, which it is advisable to keep until the next inspection. If it has been necessary to replace parts, the customer has the right to request the replaced parts.

The Spanish Consumers' Association has encouraged those who may have been victims of this fraud to report it to the authorities via email at consultas@consumoenpositivo.es.

