Woman in Spain faces 15-months jail sentence for accessing her ex-boyfriend's social media account The court found the individual from Murcia guilty of unlawfully logging into her former-partner's Facebook profile after the pair broke-up

A woman from Murcia has been sentenced to 15 months in jail for accessing her ex-partner's Facebook profile without permission days after they broke-up.

According to the court sentence, the defendant admitted having logged into her ex-partner's account but claimed she did so in order to warn a girl, with whom she suspected that her ex-boyfriend was having sexual relations, of a health problem that could affect her.

According to the ruling, the defendant accessed her ex-partner's Facebook account at the beginning of August 2018 "either by taking advantage of the previous possession of passwords or personal access codes, or by circumventing the server's blocks, using, in any case, trust or prior knowledge about the person of the owner". On 3 August of that year the man received a message from the social network warning him that his password to access the platform had been changed from an IP address that corresponded to the defendant's home address.

Passwords changed

Half an hour later, the affected party received another message announcing that someone had entered his account on the social network and that he should change his password. Another email warned him that Microsoft apps & services had access to his Gmail account without him having authorised such access.

The victim changed his passwords, but the defendant, according to the judgment, changed them again on several occasions until, finally, the owner managed to get Facebook to block access. Until that time, however, the woman accessed her ex-boyfriend's contacts and, posing as him, messaged the girl with whom she suspected he was in a relationship.

During the trial the defendant maintained that the Facebook account was for shared use. The judge said that this theory "is, apart from being devoid of any proof, absurd and contrary to logic and common sense. These accounts, like email accounts, are personal and even more so after the break-up of the relationship".

The defendant also denied that she had created a false profile under a man's name to try to establish contact with the woman after the previous attempt to communicate with her had been unsuccessful.