Face masks officially scrapped in Spain thanks to 'end of Covid health crisis'

Speaking on Tuesday, the country's Health Minister, José Manuel Miñones said: “We send a message of remembrance to the victims of this terrible pandemic and to those who lost their lives and family members”

The mandatory use of face masks in pharmacies and health care facilities in Spain has been dropped.

Spain has finally ended the requirement to wear face masks to protect against the coronavirus this Wednesday, 5 July, after 1,208 days. Their use is no longer mandatory in health care facilities, social care centres or pharmacies, the only places where the requirement remained.

Following publication of the decree in the Official State Gazette (BOE) today, the use of face masks remains a recommended precautionary measure in areas where there are immunocompromised patients, such as cancer units or operating theatres and intensive care units. Face mask use is also still recommended in primary health care facilities, including waiting rooms.

The end of the pandemic measures takes place after the unanimous consensus of the Coordination Centre for Alerts and Health Emergencies (CAES) on 23 June and the experts of the Interterritorial Council of the National System of Health. “It is no longer a crisis situation in Spain,” said the Health Minister, José Manuel Miñones.

State of alarm

More than three years ago, on March 14, the state of alarm was decreed. Speaking on Tuesday, Miñones said: “We send a message of remembrance to the victims of this terrible pandemic and to those who lost their lives and family members”.

The Minister also said the public should continue the “culture of responsibility” as Covid-19 still causes regular hospital admissions.

On 8 February, Spain ended the requirement to wear face masks on public transport, being the last country in Europe to do so.