DGT expects 19.5m end-of-year trips on Spain’s roads this weekend The Directorate-General for Traffic will increase surveillance and controls in a special safety campaign, involving police patrols, 12 helicopters, 39 drones and more than 1,200 speed cameras

Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) will increase surveillance and controls on the nation’s roads this weekend in a special safety campaign, involving patrols, helicopters and drones – as motorists are expected to make some 19.5 million trips.

From this Friday (31 December) until Sunday, January 2, 2022, the second phase of the department’s special operation over the festive holidays wil swing into place which will include a series of measures for the regulation, management and surveillance of traffic at a national level.

As well as a large presence of Guardia Civil traffic officers the operation will include speed radar devices (780 fixed and 545 mobile) as well as 12 helicopters, 39 drones and 216 cameras and 15 unmarked vans to control the use of mobile phones and seat belts.

The DGT recommends avoiding the busiest times to travel and recommends checking the state of the roads through its Twitter accounts @informacionDGT and @DGTes, following news bulletins on radio and television, as well as checking conditions via the 011 telephone number.