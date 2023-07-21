Ex-King's old lover restarts UK court case

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ex-King&#039;s old lover restarts UK court case

Friday, 21 July 2023, 16:07

The former lover of emeritus King Juan Carlos was in the London high court this week for the preliminary hearing in the 147m-euro compensation case she is bringing against him for alleged harassment and defamation since he abdicated in 2014. The initial arguments of this new accusation centre mostly on whether an English court can rule on the allegations by Corinna Larsen given that they happened in several countries and not just in England.

