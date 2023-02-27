Second Europol 'most wanted' fugitive arrested in Spain in under a week The detention of Josip Mihajlović, who has been on the run since 2019 when he shot a cab driver in Croatia, follows that of Petrisor Lupu last week

A second person on Europol's 'most wanted' list has been arrested in Spain in the last week. National Police officers in Madrid have arrested Croatian fugitive Josip Mihajlović; one of the three most wanted criminals in his country. The 25-year-old had been on the run for almost three years after shooting a cab driver and being involved in other crimes.

According to a police report, the fugitive, described as having «a very violent profile», was captured at a hotel in central Madrid as he was on his way to meet his girlfriend. Officers in Spain had received a tip-off that he was planning to meet his partner in the Spanish capital.

Mihajlović, who was carrying false identity documents at the time of his arrest, «was involved in serious crimes that caused great social alarm in Croatia and for which he faces life imprisonment», Spain's Home Office said on Monday.

Second arrest in under a week

Mihajlović, who is from Zagreb, was 22-years-old when he went on the run in mid-July 2019 following an attempted murder. He was tried in absentia and sentenced to six years in prison for the attempted murder of a Dubrovnik cab driver who he shot at point-blank range after an argument. In addition to the shooting he was wanted for other crimes which, for which the Spanish police have said could lead to a life-sentence in prison.

This latest arrest comes just days after Spain's Guardia Civil announced on Friday 24 February that they had caught Romanian Petrisor Lupu, the leader of an organised crime gang who was also on Europe's most wanted list and considered the most dangerous criminal in his country. Lupu, 41, beat and stabbed to death a member of a rival clan on the night of June 11 2006 during a wedding and sentenced to 17 years in prison for murder but fled the country. He was arrested in the town of Vilafant (Girona).