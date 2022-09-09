EU flags at half-mast as a mark of respect for a Queen who "witnessed war and reconciliation in Europe" The Rejoin march, which was planned to take place in London tomorrow Saturday 10 September, has been postponed. A number of pro-European Britons living in Spain had been planning to travel to the UK for the event

EU flags were flowered to half-mast outside the European Commission building in Brussels yesterday, following the announcement from Buckingham Palace of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The message which accompanied the image on social media read, “Our flags are lowered at half-mast in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She witnessed war and reconciliation in Europe and beyond, and deep transformations of our planet and societies.

She was a beacon of continuity throughout these changes, never ceasing to display a calmness and dedication that gave strength to many. As we mourn her passing, the European Union stands with Her family and with all those who mourn and remember her.”

At around the same time a statement was issued from the Rejoin organisation, which had been planning a pro-European protest in London for tomorrow, Saturday 10 September to put pressure on the UK government to rejoin the EU.

Organisers announced that the protest would be postponed as a mark of respect for the Queen. A number of pro-European Britons living in Spain had been planning to travel to the UK for the event. The message read:

“The National Rejoin March organisers are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty the Queen. We would like to express our condolences to her family and to join in the nation’s mourning at this very sad time.

As a mark of respect for Her Majesty, we have taken the decision to postpone the march that was to be held on Saturday (10 September). We would like to thank everyone who has supported the march, which will be rescheduled to a date that will be published as soon as possible.”