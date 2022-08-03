EU is to buy Covid-19 vaccines from Spain's Hipra Human Health The European Commission has signed a contract with the Spanish pharmaceutical company for 250 million doses of the vaccine, which is still under evaluation

The European Commission announced on Tuesday that it had signed an agreement with the Spanish pharmaceutical company Hipra Human Health to acquire 250 million doses of the firm's vaccine against the Covid-19 virus.

Fourteen member states will be participating in this purchase, but Brussels has not revealed how much it will cost. The vaccines will be used as boosters for people over the age of 16 who are already fully vaccinated.

The number of Covid infections in Europe is rising and “we have to make sure we are fully prepared as the autumn and winter months are approaching,” said Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides.

This vaccine is currently undergoing evaluation by the European Medications Agency, so when it receives authorisation for sale the participating countries will be able to purchase it via this contract.

The EU has previously signed similar contracts with AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, Janssen Pharmaceutica, BioNtech-Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax and Valneva, which has secured about 4.2 billion doses for the EU market as part of its coronavirus vaccination strategy.

The participating countries will have the right to decide whether to donate the vaccines to countries with low or medium incomes, or redirect them to other European countries.