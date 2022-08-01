Equality campaign in Spain comes under fire again Last week British model Nyome Nicholas complained on her Instagram account that her photo had been used without her consent. Now others have stepped forward to voice their concerns

Spain's Ministry of the Interior’s equality campaign ‘Summer is ours too’ has been hit by controversy again.

Last week British model Nyome Nicholas complained on her Instagram account that her photo had been used without her consent and fellow model Sian Green-Lord accused the Ministry of having modified a photo of her by adding underam hair and removing the prosthetic leg she has used since being run over by a New York taxi in 2013.

Now model Juliet FitzPatrick, who has had a double mastectomy, and photographer Ami Barwall are also said to be furious that their photos have been used without permission.

FitzPatric claimed that the photo of her face had been superimposed on the body of a woman with one breast.

Barwell said a photo from her 'Mastectomy' series had been stolen and used despite being strictly protected by copyright and that neither the Institute for Women nor the Arte Mapache company, who produced the poster for the campaign, had the right to use it.

Arte Mapache subsequently apologised on Twitter, saying they believed the best way of repairing the damage would to share the profits from this work equally between the people featured on the poster and by purchasing a licence.

They also said the poster had cost 4,490 euros to produce and rumours that they had been paid 84,000 euros for it were untrue. They stressed that their intention had only been to “convey the inspiration” that these women represent.