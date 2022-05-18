Emir of Qatar announces more investment in Spain His remarks came during a gala dinner at the end of the first day of his State visit to the country, when he also invited King Felipe and Queen Letizia to the inauguration of the World Cup in November

The Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, is on his first State visit to Spain and lost no time in announcing that he has given instructions to increase his country’s investments in Spain.

His comments came during the toasts at the gala dinner given by the King and Queen at the Royal Palace in his honour, which was attended by prime minister Pedro Sánchez, among others. The Emir is due to meet Sánchez today, Wednesday.

The Qatari sovereign said that 2022 marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which he said had been “characterised by continual development and growing cooperation in all fields, especially education, health, investments, energy and economy”.

All that, he said, is evidence of Qatar’s confidence in “the strength of the Spanish economy”, and he announced that he had given instructions that very day to increase investment in Spain.

These investments, he stressed, “will bring an added value to our successful investments that already exist in Spain, bearing in mind that Qatar is considered one of the biggest Arab investors in Spain”.

World Cup invitation

The Emir also took the opportunity to congratulate the King and the Spanish people for their team qualifying for the World Cup which Qatar will be hosting at the end of this year, and he invited King Felipe and Queen Letizia to attend the inauguration and any of the matches that interest them.

He also, on behalf of himself, his wife and the extensive entourage accompanying him on his first State visit to Spain, expressed his thanks for “the generous welcome” they have received, and said they wished the Spanish people “more progress and wellbeing”.