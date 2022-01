Emergency services search for two missing people after college roof collapse The incident happened at the San Vicente de Paul college in Gijón, a large coastal city in northern Spain, this Wednesday morning

Photograph of the college after the incident. / EC

Emergency services are searching for two missing workers after a roof slab collapsed at the San Vicente de Paul college in Gijón, a large coastal city in northern Spain, this Wednesday morning (5 January).

Firefighters have rescued two slightly injured workers, but they are now searching the rubble for at least two other workers who are reported missing.

