Elon Musk's X, Spotify, ChatGPT and several major websites worldwide go down

The social media network X does not work in Spain. Nor is it working in other countries, such as the United States, where users have registered numerous complaints about it. Elon Musk's platform suffered a crash at around 12.25pm Spanish time, according to Downdetector, the specialised portal that allows users to report failures or interruptions in digital services in real time. The social network has ceased to be operational both on the web and in the application.

Although there has been no official confirmation yet, it seems that the problems are related to cloud service provider Cloudflare, a company that provides a global network of services to improve the security, performance and reliability of websites and applications.

In addition to the social media network, other platforms are also affected. This is the case of the video game League of Legends, the editing application Canva, Spotify, ChatGPT, Amazon's web services and the transport platform Uber.