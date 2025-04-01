Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
In the last three years the shopping basket has risen by 36%, according to the consumer organisation. SUR
The nine products in your shopping basket that have seen the biggest price increases
Retail

The nine products in your shopping basket that have seen the biggest price increases

Spain's OCU consumer organisation puts the general rise at 0.55 per cent in March although the cost of eggs rocketed by 24 per cent

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 10:59

According to Spain's OCU organisation of consumers and users food prices rose by 0.55 per cent in March and in the last three years they have risen by 36 per cent. Eggs have seen the biggest price hike (24%) while other products such as extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) is one of the few items that has fallen by 6.23%.

The OCU's price observatory is responsible for monitoring the evolution of prices of up to 100 common products bought in supermarkets. The organisation explains that the prices are monitored every month in different supermarkets. The OCU records the online prices of eight large chains: Alcampo, Carrefour, Día, Mas, Ahorramas, Lidl, Mercadona and Supermercados El Corte Inglés. They analyse fresh food, branded products and the supermarket's own-brand products. The most common health and hygiene products are also included.

"During February stability was the norm, with a barely perceptible drop in prices. But in March, price rises began to appear again. The cost of our shopping basket in March was 312.27 euros, 0.55% more expensive than in February," the OCU explained on its website. This means that the average shopping basket has already risen by an average of 1.31% so far this year.

Evolution by food group of the Consumers and Users' Organisation. OCU

Price rises and falls

The biggest rise is in fruit and vegetables, which are 5.96% more expensive than in February, although eggs are up by a spectacular 24% due to supply problems in other countries because of avian flu. On the other side of the scale, olive oil is leading the price drop. Other foods that have become cheaper over the last month are sliced bread, cooked ham and Cola Cao hot chocolate powder.

Here is the list of the nine products that rose the most in price in March:

1. Eggs (24%). Current price: 2.65 / previous price: 2.14 euros.

2. Salad 175 grams (24%). Current price: 1.84 / previous price: 1.49 euros.

3. Onion (13%). Current price: 1.81 euros / previous price: 1.58 euros

4. Oranges (11%). Current price: 1.95 / previous price: 1.76 euros

5. Green peppers 1 kg (7%). Current price: 2.67 / previous price: 2.49 euros.

6. Toilet cleaner (6%). Current price: 3.05 / previous price: 2.87 euros

7. Salad tomatoes (5%). Current price: 2.21 / previous price: 2.10 euros

8. Minced meat (5%). Current price: 9.93 / previous price: 9.46 euros

9. Yoghurt 8x125 grams (4%). Current price: 1.96 / previous price: 1.87 euros.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction dives into the importance of the sea in prehistory
  2. 2 Administrator pours cold water on Malaga CF takeover reports
  3. 3 UK nationals in Spain %u2013 advice and information for established, new and future residents
  4. 4 Last-gasp own goal condemns Malaga CF to heartbreaking defeat
  5. 5 Clive Golt steps down as Gibraltar government's director of communications
  6. 6 Costa del Sol town receives donation of artefacts related to important Spanish philosopher
  7. 7 Moroccan man to appear in court over series of bicycle thefts in Gibraltar
  8. 8 Torremolinos installs acoustic devices on pedestrian crossings to help the visually impaired
  9. 9 Torremolinos marks International Day of Trans Visibility with screening of award-winning documentary
  10. 10 Cártama to support child cancer research with awareness walk

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The nine products in your shopping basket that have seen the biggest price increases