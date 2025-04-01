The nine products in your shopping basket that have seen the biggest price increases

In the last three years the shopping basket has risen by 36%, according to the consumer organisation.

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 10:59 Compartir

According to Spain's OCU organisation of consumers and users food prices rose by 0.55 per cent in March and in the last three years they have risen by 36 per cent. Eggs have seen the biggest price hike (24%) while other products such as extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) is one of the few items that has fallen by 6.23%.

The OCU's price observatory is responsible for monitoring the evolution of prices of up to 100 common products bought in supermarkets. The organisation explains that the prices are monitored every month in different supermarkets. The OCU records the online prices of eight large chains: Alcampo, Carrefour, Día, Mas, Ahorramas, Lidl, Mercadona and Supermercados El Corte Inglés. They analyse fresh food, branded products and the supermarket's own-brand products. The most common health and hygiene products are also included.

"During February stability was the norm, with a barely perceptible drop in prices. But in March, price rises began to appear again. The cost of our shopping basket in March was 312.27 euros, 0.55% more expensive than in February," the OCU explained on its website. This means that the average shopping basket has already risen by an average of 1.31% so far this year.

Zoom Evolution by food group of the Consumers and Users' Organisation. OCU

Price rises and falls

The biggest rise is in fruit and vegetables, which are 5.96% more expensive than in February, although eggs are up by a spectacular 24% due to supply problems in other countries because of avian flu. On the other side of the scale, olive oil is leading the price drop. Other foods that have become cheaper over the last month are sliced bread, cooked ham and Cola Cao hot chocolate powder.

Here is the list of the nine products that rose the most in price in March:

1. Eggs (24%). Current price: 2.65 / previous price: 2.14 euros.

2. Salad 175 grams (24%). Current price: 1.84 / previous price: 1.49 euros.

3. Onion (13%). Current price: 1.81 euros / previous price: 1.58 euros

4. Oranges (11%). Current price: 1.95 / previous price: 1.76 euros

5. Green peppers 1 kg (7%). Current price: 2.67 / previous price: 2.49 euros.

6. Toilet cleaner (6%). Current price: 3.05 / previous price: 2.87 euros

7. Salad tomatoes (5%). Current price: 2.21 / previous price: 2.10 euros

8. Minced meat (5%). Current price: 9.93 / previous price: 9.46 euros

9. Yoghurt 8x125 grams (4%). Current price: 1.96 / previous price: 1.87 euros.