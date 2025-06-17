Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

EasyJet aircraft. DS
Air travel

When do easyJet cabin crew in Spain plan to strike this month and why are they striking?

The three-day industrial action at the British airline's bases in Barcelona, Alicante, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca will affect flights operated by a total of 21 aircraft

E. Martínez

Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 15:16

EasyJet cabin crew in Spain have called a strike for 25, 26 and 27 June at the British airline's bases in Barcelona, Alicante, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca, which will affect a total of 657 cabin crew and 21 aircraft.

In a brief statement, the USO union announced the three-day stoppages to "achieve the equalisation of working conditions and wages for cabin crew in Spain with those at other European bases where the company operates". According to their calculations, Spanish cabin crew wages "are around the SMI (Salario Mínimo Interprofessional) minimum interprofessional wage" said Pier Luigi Copello, USO general secretary at EasyJet Spain. "This means a pay gap of between 30% and 200% compared to their European colleagues," the union said

The union therefore calls for "decent, fair and equitable" working conditions, in line with other countries, "in the face of the exorbitant increase in the cost of living in Spain, which has been brought into line with Europe".

These claims come in the context of a deep disagreement on a key aspect such as wages, within the negotiations of the third collective bargaining agreement. "Unfortunately, these demands have not been met by the company, which has presented financial offers that are insufficient and far removed from the socio-economic reality of the country," warned the union officials.

