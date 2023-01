Driver injured after freight train derails in north of Spain The locomotive and first two wagons left the track in Lalín (Pontevedra) in Galicia

A freight train driver was slightly injured this Tuesday morning, 24 January, after his locomotive and the first two wagons derailed in Lalín (Pontevedra) in the north of Spain.

The accident happened at around 9.10am and both the emergency services and staff from the railway infrastructure company Adif rushed to the scene.

Adif has estimated that it could take 48 hours to remove the wreckage of the accident and fully reopen the track.