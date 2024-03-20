Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The snake inside the car Policia Municipal de Madrid
Motorist finds corn snake inside her car while driving on the motorway in Spain
Madrid

After feeling something at her feet, she noticed the five-foot-long reptile between the pedals and her shoes

Andrea Gantes

Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 18:14

A woman has suffered a major scare as she was driving on the A-4 heading out of Madrid last Friday night when she noticed an unusual movement at her feet. She looked down and noticed a 1.5 metre-long snake between the pedals and her shoes. After the shock, she immediately stopped on the hard shoulder of the motorway, got out of the car and called the police. It was a corn snake that had somehow managed to slither into her car.

When officers of the municipal police traffic unit arrived, they alerted the environmental patrol, who captured the animal. The police said in a tweet the specimen "has been transferred to the wild animal recovery centre".

Apparently, corn snakes are native to the Americas and very popular in the pet market as they are smaller and more docile than other species. This species of snake is not venomous, as it kills its prey by crushing them, and gets its name because of the pattern on its belly that resembles an ear of corn. It is common for these snakes to look for places that are warm, so it comes as no surprise it was lurking near a vehicle's engine.

The reptile was reportedly safely transferred to the recovery centre, the Centro de Recuperación de Animales Salvajes (CRAS).

