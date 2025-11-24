Six-year-old girl dies after receiving dental treatment at a clinic in Valencia

David Maroto Valencia Monday, 24 November 2025, 09:40 Share

The regional ministry of health in Spain's Valencia region has opened an investigation into the death of a six-year-old girl after undergoing dental treatment at a private clinic in the Valencian town of Alzira. In addition, another four-year-old child remains in an intensive care unit after having been treated at the same dental clinic, which has been closed down as a precautionary measure.

According to health sources, confirmed by ABC newspaper, the alarm was raised at 4.52pm last Thursday, when a six-year-old girl, a resident of the neighbouring town of Algemesí, was admitted to the emergency department of the Hospital de la Ribera in cardiorespiratory arrest after having been treated earlier that morning in a private dental clinic. The doctors tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate her, but were finally forced to declare the child dead.

Likewise, at 3.11pm, another girl, who was four years old and who had also been treated that morning at the same dental clinic, went to the emergency room of the Hospital de la Ribera, after suffering from episodes of fever, vomiting and drowsiness. After she was stabilised and assessed, the doctors decided to transfer her to the paediatric intensive care unit of the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valencia.

On Friday, the inspection service of the regional ministry of health initiated an investigation to clarify the circumstances of what happened. The inspectors have ordered precautionary suspension of the activity of the dental clinic where the two girls were treated until it is confirmed whether there was any alleged negligence that caused the death of the first and the serious condition of the second.

Zoom A sign at the entrance of the clinic indicates that they are closed "temporarily due to force majeure". T.J.

In parallel, the National Police of Alzira-Algemesí confirmed to ABC that various enquiries are already being carried out to determine the causes of both incidents linked to the private dental clinic. However, they add that no formal complaint has been filed so far. Likewise, the duty judge in Alzira, has opened preliminary proceedings, as legal sources have confirmed to ABC.

According to the clinic’s owner, speaking on the public broadcaster À Punt, the girl left the premises “apparently in good condition”, and she cannot explain “what might have happened”. The owner also clarified that they are investigating the batch of anaesthetic used to administer sedation to the patient in order to remove some baby teeth and a few fillings.

It has since emerged that the dental clinic does not have authorisation to use anaesthesia, including sedation with intravenous drugs, which is what apparently caused the death. According to sources from the Ministry of Health, the private centre does have permission to use local anaesthetics, as an establishment with dentistry-stomatology activity.