Four hours and three tranquiliser darts to catch an injured deer that found its way into a car park in Spain

It took more than four hours and three tranquilliser darts to subdue the deer that had entered the San Martín car park in Zamora (Castilla y León) on Sunday 9 November. More than twenty police officers, firefighters and veterinarians worked hard to catch the deer, which was eventually taken to a safe place to be released.

The animal which is about six years old according to its antlers, ran into the centre of Zamora at around three o'clock in the afternoon, coming, according to initial hypotheses, from the Ricobayo reservoir area. The deer, which was disorientated, ran along Calles Pisones and Doctor Fleming before entering the car park, which was busy at the time.

Local and National Police officers blocked access to the car park with their vehicles until the town hall and Castilla y León regional government determined how to capture and remove the deer without risk to people or to the animal.

"We were lucky enough to get it into the car park so that we could control and tranquilise it safely," explains David Gago, first deputy mayor and councillor for citizen protection.

After a few moments of tension and uncertainty, members of the Villaralbo animal and bird recovery centre (CRAS) decided to fire a tranquiliser dart at the deer. After two unsuccessful attempts, the third managed to hit the animal, but to the surprise of all those present, it did not work. "They were quite surprised because with the amount of doses that each dart has, it should have fallen", says Gago, who adds that "they think that it did nothing because it was very stressed".

Clínica Albéitar and Cobadu then provided their services to capture the animal with two more tranquiliser darts, which finally managed to reduce it. "It has been very complicated because normally only one is needed," Gago explained.

With the deer under control, the vets had to treat two deep wounds which, they believe, were caused by a fence during its journey through the streets of Zamora. Once healed, the fire brigade had to intervene with a crane to move it to the area where they think it had come from, "because only they have the equipment to move such heavy things," said the deputy mayor.

"I don't remember any male deer with antlers, only one female", said the councillor. "It has been a curious and anecdotal episode in which we have had very good coordination between all of us," he summarised.

In a statement the town hall has expressed its gratitude "to all the Local Police, fire brigade, municipal veterinary surgeons, veterinary surgeons from the Albéitar Clinic and Cobadu and the rest of the professionals who took part, as well as the workers at the San Martín car park". He also apologised to the people affected by the "abnormal event" and announced that no parking fees will be charged to those who were affected.