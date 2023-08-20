Death of father of Spain's World Cup final goal scorer Olga Carmona announced

DM Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

The Royal Spanish Football Federation announced at around 10pm this Sunday evening (20 August) the death of the father of Olga Carmona, the scorer of the goal that won the Spanish national team the women's World Cup earlier in Australia earlier in the day

The 'X' (formerly Twitter) profile of the Royal Spanish Football Federation issued the following statement:

«The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona's father. The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere condolences to Olga and her family at a time of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga, you are Spanish football history».

⚫️ PÉSAME | La @RFEF lamenta profundamente comunicar el fallecimiento del padre de Olga Carmona. La futbolista ha conocido la triste noticia una vez concluida la final de la Copa del Mundo.



Mandamos nuestro abrazo más sincero a Olga y a su familia en un momento de profundo… pic.twitter.com/BSe2XmUrVF — RFEF (@rfef) August 20, 2023

At the moment, no further details of the death have been announced, although according to some sports media reports, it may have happened in the early hours of Friday to Saturday morning.

Carmona was the scorer of the goal against England in the World Cup final in Australia and New Zealand, which won the title for Spain. The player had dedicated her goal to the mother of one of her best friends who had also recently passed away.