Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Olga Carmona during the World Cup final celebrations this Sunday. EFE
Death of father of Spain&#039;s World Cup final goal scorer Olga Carmona announced
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Death of father of Spain's World Cup final goal scorer Olga Carmona announced

The scorer of the most important goal in the history of Spanish women's football and the one that won La Roja the World Cup title, learned the news after the celebrations

DM

Madrid

Sunday, 20 August 2023, 22:59

Compartir

The Royal Spanish Football Federation announced at around 10pm this Sunday evening (20 August) the death of the father of Olga Carmona, the scorer of the goal that won the Spanish national team the women's World Cup earlier in Australia earlier in the day

The 'X' (formerly Twitter) profile of the Royal Spanish Football Federation issued the following statement:

«The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona's father. The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere condolences to Olga and her family at a time of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga, you are Spanish football history».

At the moment, no further details of the death have been announced, although according to some sports media reports, it may have happened in the early hours of Friday to Saturday morning.

Carmona was the scorer of the goal against England in the World Cup final in Australia and New Zealand, which won the title for Spain. The player had dedicated her goal to the mother of one of her best friends who had also recently passed away.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 How to watch the Lionesses take on La Roja in World Cup final on TV in Spain
  2. 2 Spain win maiden World Cup with 1-0 victory against England
  3. 3 Full time: Spain beat England 1-0 in thrilling World Cup final

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad