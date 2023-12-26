Dangerous hitman accused of two murders in Algeciras escapes from high-security prison in Spain taking advantage of Christmas visits

Melchor Sáiz-Pardo Madrid Tuesday, 26 December 2023, 18:46 Compartir Copiar enlace

There has been an inexplicable security breach at Madrid's Alcalá Meco high-security prison. On Saturday, a dangerous hitman - the Spanish national Yusef M. L. from Ceuta - aged only 20 but already with two alleged murders to his name, escaped from the prison taking advantage of the large number of visitors at the jail for Christmas.

The prisoner, arrested on 12 April in the port of Algeciras (in Andalucía's Cadiz province) and who only arrived at Alcalá Meco on 3 December, managed to leave without any issues before 6pm hours on Saturday, when his absence was detected. The man, according to prison sources, managed to escape hidden among the groups of relatives visiting other inmates and himself.

The big question is how the escapee evaded the surveillance of officers and reached the areas reserved for visitors leaving the prison after family gatherings. In that part of the prison in Alcalá, managed by the Ministry of the Interior, the surveillance is said to be "extreme", since it is one of the most vulnerable in the security of the prison.

Yusef M., better known as 'El Pastilla' was remanded in custody as the alleged perpetrator of at least two murders. The first was on 6 October 2022, when he allegedly killed a 26-year-old man to order in the El Saladillo neighbourhood of Algeciras when the leader of the gang he was working for, Nayim K. A. 'Tayena', mistook the man for a member of a rival group. El Pastilla, riding a motorbike, fired three shots at point-blank range at his victim, a family man with two children and a worker in the port of Algeciras with no connection to the Cádiz mafias. A bullet fatally pierced one of his lungs. His only mistake was driving a car of the same model as a criminal who Tayena wanted to settle a score with.

The second murder took place on 12 April this year, when the hitman betrayed his boss and killed Tayena himself with a shot at almost point-blank range in the stomach as he was leaving his house in Los Cortijillos, in Los Barrios, in the province of Cadiz. Yusef was captured that same afternoon in Algeciras when he was trying to board the ferry bound for his native Ceuta to hide there after this second murder, also contract killing.

Countless shootings

Apart from these two murders, El Pastilla is being investigated in countless shoot-outs carried out by the mafias to take control of drug trafficking in the outskirts of the autonomous Spanish city.

It was because of these conflicts with other rival gangs that it was decided to transfer him this December from Botafuegos prison in Algeciras, where he was threatened by mafia groups in the local area, to Alcalá Meco.

The errors that led to the hitman's escape are even more inexplicable, according to sources at the prison, bearing in mind that the young man was in prison under FIES 5, one of the most restrictive regimes.