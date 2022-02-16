Costa del Sol lives up to its name and is forecast to register the highest temperature in mainland Spain today Temperatures will be as warm as May across much of the Iberian Peninsula, according to Aemet, the national weather agency

Starting Wednesday 16 February a new anticyclone will cause a rise in temperatures both on the Iberian Peninsula and in Spain's archipelagos with temperatures as high as 24 degrees expected in some places.

In Malaga and Murcia temperatures will climb to 24 degrees, while in Valencia and Alicante they will reach 23 degrees. The Canary Islands, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Santa Cruz de Tenerife will see temperatures of 22 degrees.

Rain should be expected in some northern parts of the country and A Coruña and Lugo will have warnings for rough seas, according to Aemet, the State Meteorological Agency.

Cloudy skies and the chance of showers are forecasted for Galicia, the eastern Cantabrian Sea and the Pyrenees. Elsewhere in the north, cloud and light rains should be expected.

In the Balearic Islands and some southern parts of the country, there will be cloudy intervals. In the Canary Islands, cloudy skies are predicted for northern islands while southern islands will have cloudy intervals.

Snow in northern mountainous areas is predicted for areas higher than 1,200 metres along with light frosts in the Pyrenees and other areas including the plateaus of the central system.

Winds will blow westerly across the Balearic Islands with strong gusts forecast for Cantabria, the Galician coast and the lower Ebro. Northeast trade winds will predominate in the Canary Islands.