Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Dozens of demonstrators took part in the protest march from Madrid's Plaza de Toros de Las Ventas. Diego Radamés/Europa Press
Costa del Sol activists join anti-bullfighting protest in Madrid, calling for an end to Spain&#039;s &#039;national shame&#039;
Animal welfare

Costa del Sol activists join anti-bullfighting protest in Madrid, calling for an end to Spain's 'national shame'

The PACMA animal rights party rally called on the European Union to "press" the Spanish government to end the activity that "is neither art nor culture"

Europa Press

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 12:50

Compartir

The PACMA animal rights politcal party in Spain has called on the European Union to “press” the Spanish government to “put an end” to bullfighting, an activity which it said is a “national shame” and which is rejected by the majority of the population.

A group from Fuengirola, Antitaurinos Animalistas, were among those who joined a protest march in Madrid on Saturday 16 September under the slogan Mission Abolition. The noisy PACMA-led march began at around 6pm from Plaza de Toros de Las Ventas and went via Calle Roberto Domingo, Avenida de Los Toreros, Calle Francisco Silvela and Calle Alcalá, before returning to the starting point, amid chants such as "bullfighting: national shame".

The president of PACMA, Javier Luna, has pointed out, in statements to Europa Press, that the "main" objective of the formation is the abolition of all bullfighting festivities held in Spain, from bullfights to events such as the 'bous a la mar', among others.

"Spanish society condemns them. There is a majority rejection of bullfighting,", Luna said, adding that this activity "is neither art nor culture".

Converted bullrings into cultural spaces

The PACMA president called on the European Union to "put pressure on the Spanish government to put an end" to these activities involving bulls, so that Spain follows the example of other countries where these practices are being eliminated, and which have converted their bullrings into "cultural spaces".

The Portuguese lawmaker and spokesperson for the People, Animals and Nature party, Inés Sousa Rial, described the abolition of bullfighting as a question of "justice". "It is time in the 21st century to put an end to this kind of barbarity and torture, which is neither culture nor spectacle," she said.

Allocate funds to animal shelters

"We must raise our humanitarian values and have compassion for animals," she added, highlighting the "emotional and psychological damage" that bullfighting events cause to children as they are "violent" activities.

Sousa also spoke of the need to support workers in the sector so that they can depend on other activities. "For example, we can go to see the bull in the open countryside, without suffering, with all its beauty and natural splendour," she said.

The demonstrators, most of who carried posters, and green flags with the slogan of the demonstration, called on the institutions not to subsidise this "cruelty" and to allocate the funds to animal shelters.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New British owners take over well-known international college on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Maritime search and rescue service offers new theory on what happened to missing paddleboarders on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Major upgrade plans for nine hotels on Costa del Sol get stamp of approval
  4. 4 Local man becomes first electric scooter rider to be charged and sentenced with drink-drive offence in Gibraltar
  5. 5 World Cup footballer Jenni Hermoso issues strongly-worded statement and accuses Spanish football federation of intimidation and threats
  6. 6 Solheim Cup 2023: three days, two teams and a lot of prestige at stake
  7. 7 New women's football coach heads to Valencia with just six players and waits for rest of Spain's called-up national squad to arrive
  8. 8 Requirement to take out pet dog insurance as part of Spain's new animal welfare law is delayed
  9. 9 Supermarkets in Spain beef up security as shoplifting thefts rocket
  10. 10 Junta shells out another 12 million euros on new 24-hour cyber threat monitoring centre in Malaga

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad