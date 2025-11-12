Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of the Guardia Civil. Guardia Civil
Crime

Women's football coach in Tenerife arrested for sexual harassment of teenage girls

The 47-year-old would allegedly take advantage of training sessions and matches to make advances to the players

Europa Press

Tenerife

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 14:15

The Guardia Civil, within the framework of 'Operation Trainer', have arrested a 47-year-old Tenerife resident suspected of sexual harassment of underage girls between the ages of 14 and 17. He was the coach of the junior women's football team.

The police launched an investigation after receiving various alerts. Their aim was to provide protection to the minors and clear the case up as soon as possible.

Through enquiries and the corresponding investigation, they managed to obtain evidence and determine the modus operandi. They discovered that the suspect was sending sexually explicit messages to the victims. In addition, he would take advantage of training sessions and matches to directly make advances.

The Guardia Civil identified the perpetrator and arrested him. He has been placed at the disposal of the court.

Several victims have been identified by the police, but the possibility of more coming forward has not been ruled out, especially taking into account that the detainee has been linked to the sports club for several years, although in other roles, not exclusively as a coach.

The team has fully collaborated with the investigation and adopted the appropriate measures to protect the minors and support their families.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 End of an era for iconic Costa del Sol coffee shop
  2. 2 Co-housing project for retirees opens on eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Eastern Costa del Sol food bank marks two-year anniversary
  4. 4 Fuengirola half marathon attracts record number of runners once again
  5. 5 Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola introduces Christmas festivities programme
  6. 6 Amended plans for housing development near famous Costa del Sol tourist cave given green light
  7. 7 Last-gasp equaliser sparks fan fury as Malaga CF throw away victory yet again
  8. 8 Jelle Geens defends Ironman 70.3 world title in dramatic Marbella finish
  9. 9 Minister represents Gibraltar at Remembrance Sunday service in Morocco
  10. 10 GILMAR Showcases a Diverse Residential Portfolio at SIMED 2025

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Women's football coach in Tenerife arrested for sexual harassment of teenage girls

Women&#039;s football coach in Tenerife arrested for sexual harassment of teenage girls