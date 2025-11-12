Women's football coach in Tenerife arrested for sexual harassment of teenage girls

Europa Press Tenerife Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 14:15 Share

The Guardia Civil, within the framework of 'Operation Trainer', have arrested a 47-year-old Tenerife resident suspected of sexual harassment of underage girls between the ages of 14 and 17. He was the coach of the junior women's football team.

The police launched an investigation after receiving various alerts. Their aim was to provide protection to the minors and clear the case up as soon as possible.

Through enquiries and the corresponding investigation, they managed to obtain evidence and determine the modus operandi. They discovered that the suspect was sending sexually explicit messages to the victims. In addition, he would take advantage of training sessions and matches to directly make advances.

The Guardia Civil identified the perpetrator and arrested him. He has been placed at the disposal of the court.

Several victims have been identified by the police, but the possibility of more coming forward has not been ruled out, especially taking into account that the detainee has been linked to the sports club for several years, although in other roles, not exclusively as a coach.

The team has fully collaborated with the investigation and adopted the appropriate measures to protect the minors and support their families.