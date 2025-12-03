Clairvoyant predicts winning number of Spain's Christmas lottery draw

A. Cabeza Barcelona Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 20:07 Share

For Spaniards, 22 December is one of the most eagerly awaited dates of the year, as that is when the lottery and its famous 'Gordo' jackpot takes place, offering the largest prize and widespread excitement across the country. On that day, as has been the tradition for more than a century, the Teatro Real will host a new Sorteo Extraordinario de Navidad, with up to 4,000,000 euros per series awarded for the first prize.

Statistically, it is very unlikely that one will win the big prize, but it is true that this draw has many smaller prizes that make it easy to end up with some money. Tickets with various numbers were already being sold in the summer.

Choosing your number is key and superstitions and beliefs always play a role in this process. Many people always use the same final digits or look for tickets with date symbolism. Some go for more mystical aspects and rely on superstition, while others rely directly on the powers of clairvoyants who claim to know the winning combinations.

David is one such clairvoyant, popular for his use of numerology in predictions, which he posts on TikTok (@viajealotrolado). For weeks now, he has been telling us his guess for the 'El Gordo' number.

A wonderful dream

"We already have our new prediction for the 2025 Christmas lottery on 22 December," he says in a video posted in September. According to him, the winning number this year is 50056. David says that he saw the number in "a wonderful dream".

Last year, David believed that the key word behind the winning ticket number would be 'dana'. His number was 48020, which won a fourth prize. "This year, the key word is 'fire': fire is 50056," he says in the video. According to him, other words that symbolise this year are 'blackout' and 'light', also accompanied by the number 56. David tells his 99,000 viewers that 50056 is the number "chosen by chance, by destiny". The clairvoyant reminded them that his guess for the word of 2023 was 'amnesty', which won a first prize.

David has also predicted a second possible winner for this year's draw. "81407: my date of birth, my spiritual number and the 07 of that red colour," he says in the video. However, he insists that the big winner will be 50056.

In later videos, David says that he has seen "increasingly clearer, stronger and more powerful signs for the Christmas draw" related to 50056 and that he believes that "something will come up with 81407 or with those numbers". "Through dreams and perceptions we see the number," he says.

The 50056 tickets have already sold out, as David confirms.