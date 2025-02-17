Civil servants in Spain demand automatic salary and pension increases every year

Lucía Palacios Madrid Monday, 17 February 2025, 21:39 Compartir

The CSIF union representing more than three million civil servants in Spain staged a rally in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance in Madrid on Thursday 13 February, to demand an improvement in the working conditions and an automatic annual raise of salaries, as is the case with pensions. It also asked for the increase to be linked to annual inflation and for an additional percentage to be included so that they can gain some of the purchasing power lost through years of cuts.

The demonstration also defended the health model of Muface (the general mutual society for civil servants), which is now undergoing a renewal. The union called on the organisation to intervene and analyse the cases in which healthcare for civil servants has been cancelled and the possible consequences for the insurers.

The rallies held throughout Spain also denounced the government's neglect of public employees as a whole and the fact that, to date, civil servants have still not received the additional 0.5% of last year's salary. Their salaries are still frozen for this year and negotiations have not been initiated to determine the next increases. So far, there is no information about the public employment offer for 2025. Additionally, the promised improvements in partial retirement have not materialised yet. "It is 13 February and we still have not received the additional 0.5% from last year, we still have no increase for 2025, no public sector vacancies and no promised improvements in partial retirement," said Miguel Borra, president of CSIF.

The union also called for greater investment and more staff, the curbing of pay inequalities between administrations, a 35-hour working week across the whole of Spain, the adaptation of professional groups and professional career progression.