File image of Guardia Civil officers at Bilbao port. G.C.
Crime

Border control officer detained at port in Spain with 120 kilos of cocaine in his patrol car

The Guardia Civil policeman was arrested by his colleagues while he was transporting the drugs

David S. Olabarri

Bilbao

Friday, 21 November 2025, 12:04

A Guardia Civil officer was arrested at the port of Bilbao on 16 November, while he was reportedly transporting some 120 kilos of cocaine in a patrol car. José G.G., a veteran officer with two decades of professional experience, was arrested by his own colleagues, who had been on his trail for some time. Following the arrest, his home in Castro Urdiales, where he lives with his family, was also searched.

José G.G. was assigned to the fiscal and borders area, where he had spent years ensuring security at customs and border control. It seems that his work was more focused on administrative tasks.

The Guardia Civil had been investigating him for some time. Apparently, his communications had been tapped with judicial authorisation. He was arrested while transporting 120 kilos of cocaine in a patrol car within the port premises. According to various sources, he collected the drugs with the apparent ease afforded by his authoritative status.

His arrest has caused a stir in Castro Urdiales and among his colleagues. José G. G. led a quiet life with his family. Sources consulted suspect that he started transporting small quantities of drugs on behalf of a criminal group and that, over time, he increased the quantity.

