This is the emotional video that's been released to promote Spain's huge Christmas lottery draw

Spain's national lottery launched the annual announcement of the extraordinary Christmas draw on Wednesday. With this ad, the countdown to the draw, held every year on 22 December, starts.

This year's ad, created by Proximity advertising agency, tells the story of a couple who buy a framed lottery ticket at the flea market in Madrid. Vero and Max come across a Christmas lottery ticket from 30 years ago, 1995.

Vero's curiosity leads her to find out that the ticket was a fifth-prize winner, which makes her wonder why the original owner would frame it - in order to receive the prize, the winner must return the ticket.

Vero launches an investigation that takes her weeks. Who could have been the buyer? Why would someone frame a winning 'décimo' ticket? After interrogating many people, including institutions responsible for the distribution of the lottery tickets, they knock on the door of an elderly man's flat. He tells them that he thought he had lost it.

This is where the ad pulls hearstrings. The man's daughter asks him why he never collected the prize and, instead, framed the ticket. He opens the frame and shows them that the back of the ticket says: "Congratulations, you are going to be a grandfather." He tells his daughter, who had announced her pregnancy through the ticket: "How could I cash it in? You won the fifth prize. Grandma and I won the jackpot."

The ad ends with the elderly man giving the ticket back to Vero and Max. As expected of Christmas ads, the story highlights the values of solidarity, friendship and hope.

The ad was filmed in Madrid this October. The president of the lottery organiser, Jesús Huerta Almendro, has said that their aim this year was to allude to the draw's power to bring people together, through history and regions.

Loterías y Apuestas del Estado has increased the number of 'series' (copies of the same number) available this year from 193 to 198, which will also the number of increase prizes. The most coveted is the ' El Gordo', which awards four million euros each series, comprising of 10 'décimos'.