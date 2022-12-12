Man falls to his death from balcony while hanging Christmas lights in Spain The victim was placing the decorations on a house in Vigo, and fell from a height of about four metres

A man died in Vigo on Saturday afternoon after suffering a fall while hanging Christmas lights on the balcony of his home, located in the Spanish municipality of Valadares.

Apparently, the victim was placing the festive decorations on a balcony of the house, which did not have a railing, and plunged to the ground from a height of about four metres. He suffered a severe blow to the head that caused his death shortly afterwards.

The health services, as well as members of the Vigo Local Police, rushed to the scene of the accident but could do nothing to save the man’s life.