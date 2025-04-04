Chocolate bar sold at well-known supermarket chain in Spain recalled for possibly containing metal fragments

Raquel Merino Málaga Friday, 4 April 2025, 14:31 Compartir

The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (AESAN) has asked the competent authorities of each region in Spain to withdraw the 159917 batch of Choceur's Choco Changer product from supermarket shelves due to the detection of metal fragments.

Throughout the country, the chocolate is sold in Aldi supermarkets. The German store chain has already informed customers of the issue, which affects the chocolate bars of the brand's line with an expiry date 21 October 2025. Aldi has asked those customers who have the chocolate bars at home to take them to one of its supermarkets where they will be reimbursed.

In addition, the supermarket chain has made available a telephone helpline number (900 902 466) for any queries. Questions can also be sent via Aldi's web contact form.

Side effects of consuming the chocolate

Spain's OCU consumers' organisation has explained that consuming metallic fragments could cause some symptoms and discomfort, although "there are no known cases of people who, having eaten these products, have reported adverse problems".

However, the OCU recommends keeping an eye out for abdominal, chest or throat pain, as well as fever, vomiting and, in the case of young children, irritability, especially during the first 24 hours, in which case the 112 emergency service operators should be contacted.