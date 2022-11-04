Air traffic controllers in Spain on full alert as uncontrolled Chinese rocket plummets to Earth NASA has accused the Chinese space authorities of irresponsible behaviour and endangering global security by allowing the 20-tonne module to fall to Earth without it being controlled

The remains of a Chinese space rocket will fall to Earth today, Friday 4 November, and the 20-tonne module could be heading for Spain. It has detached from the Long March-5B Y4, as part of China’s ambitious plan to create its own International Space Station.

The Chinese authorities have come under strong criticism for allowing this module to detach in an uncontrolled manner, causing chaos around the world and placing all relevant authorities on alert. This is the third time in two years that China has done this, and NASA accuses it of irresponsible behaviour and endangering global security.

The 20-tonne module will cross over Spain and the Iberian Peninsula twice this Friday morning, and air traffic controllers have warned that the Canary Islands, Santa María and Lisbon (Portugal), Madrid and Barcelona are on its path as it makes its way towards Marseille in France.

This could cause absolute chaos, and air traffic control centres in Lisbon, Madrid and Barcelona are on full alert, although the rocket is largely expected to disintegrate in the atmosphere.

Due to the risk associated with the passage of the space debris through Spanish airspace, flights were totally restricted from 9.38am to 10.18am in Catalonia and other regions.

CONTROLADORES AÉREOS