Chinese man living in Spain explains why so many bazaars in the country are closing down: 'There are two main reasons'

In recent weeks, social media has echoed a phenomenon that many people seem to be noticing: a lot of Chinese bazaars are closing in Spain.

Many internet users have shared their own theories about why this is happening: financial crisis, the possible disappearance of cash, the effects of war hitting Spain and other crazy hypotheses run through X, TikTok and other online spaces.

David Yao is one of the Chinese immigrants who has tried to explain why so many closures are happening. He posted a video on his TikTok account, where he says that he is a "supplier of Amazon, Aliexpress, Shein and Temu liquidations". His video has reached almost seven million views.

Why are so many Chinese bazaars closing down?

"Why are so many Chinese bazaars closing down in Spain? There are two main points: First, there are many bazaars that have been open since the Covid-19 era, since 2020. At that time, a container from China to Spain cost 14,000 euros or 15,000 euros. Now, in 2025, a container could cost more or less 2,500 euros. In other words, the merchandise value of these shops has gone down."

He added: "Before, setting up a bazaar might have cost 800,000 euros, but now it would cost half a million. In other words, the value of goods has dropped a lot." Bazaars that bought when imports were expensive, do not want to lower their prices because that would mean a big loss. "With the prices they have, they cannot compete with Acción, with Lidl, with Carrefour, with big chains. It's impossible, not even with Tedi," David said.

As for the second factor, David said: "We know that there is the issue with Temu, which allows for goods to be sent from China directly to consumers in Spain; it takes maybe seven days. And the prices are super low, because there was too much stock in China and the best stocks are now being sold by the manufacturers through Temu."