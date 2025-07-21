Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Water safety

Childhood drownings: it can happen in a moment without any splashing or cries for help

June was the deadliest month of the decade in Spain, with 10 children dying by drowning, bringing the total to twenty in the first half of the year

Carlota Fominaya

Madrid

Monday, 21 July 2025, 13:04

Contrary to popular belief, drowning is not a noisy, visible event. "We wait for someone to cry out for help when drowning, but it is often a quick, silent and difficult to detect process, which in most cases takes less than two minutes. That's the same amount of time it takes to answer a phone call, brush your teeth or see a couple of posts on social media," warned Roberto Barcala, coordinator of the SEMES-Socorrismo group.

A child drowns silently: without screaming, crying or asking for help. "You can hardly hear the splashing," said rescue training expert Luis Miguel Pascual Gómez, adding that such a tragedy "has a tremendous impact on the family". Most child drowning incidents are the result of a lack of supervision.

The drowning figures this year is Spain are worrying. So far, 20 minors have lost their lives, ten of them in June. Four were under the age of three, two were between four and ten and five were between 11 and 17. When we add adult drownings, June becomes the deadliest month in the last decade, with a total of 73 deaths.

Behind the accidents

Drowning "is the second cause of accidental death in children between five and 18 years of age at a global level", only behind road traffic accidents. However, it doesn't receive enough attention and there is still a lack of prevention and information campaigns. It is very easy to say that drowning is the result of imprudence, but this would be ignorant. "People are aware that bathing with a red flag is not allowed, but they don't know what a rip current is," said Pascual Gómez.

According to him, raising awareness of the importance of adult supervision is key when it comes to preventing child deaths. A high risk group are children between one and four years of age due to the fake perception that parents can relax when the child starts walking and extends their range of movement abilities.

However, toddlers are not able go look after themselves properly in the water and it is important that they remain within arm's reach of an adult at all times. In addition, floating devices such as inflatable mattresses and floats cannot guarantee safety and prevent drowning. The only safe device is the lifejacket, but even then should the parent or supervisor stay close. Guardians should not rely solely on lifeguards at beaches and swimming pools.

Moreover, most incidents happen in private swimming pools. Public swimming pools also contribute to fatal figures due to the perception that they serve as 'nurseries' where supervisors can relax. Pascual Gómez has reminded parents that lifeguards are not babysitters and that their eyes should always be on their children.

