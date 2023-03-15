Child pornography arrest made in Malaga

Five other people have been arrested in Madrid, the Balearic Islands, Guadalajara, Valencia and Pontevedra after information was received from the United States

Europa Press Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

National Police officers have arrested one person in Malaga and five others in Madrid, the Balearic Islands, Guadalajara, Valencia and Pontevedra for their alleged involvement in the distribution of child pornography via a well-known messaging service.

On Tuesday the National Police said the operation, called 'Crota', has been developed by expert officers in the fight against cybercrime who have had the collaboration of the Homeland Security Investigations of the United States.

As part of the operation, six house searches were carried out in which electronic and storage devices were seized, as well as photographic material and documentation.

The investigation began in 2020, after the officers received information from the US Embassy in Spain about the alleged commission of several crimes of distribution and possession of child sexual exploitation material, which would have been carried out through a "well-known social media network".

Based on several reports received through the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children of the United States, National Police cybercrime officers were able to locate the six people who were allegedly involved in sharing child pornography content through this channel.

In the searches, five laptops, 10 mobile phones, 19 storage devices, four cameras, photographic material and documentation were seized.

In a press release the National Police said that during the search of the detainee in the Balearic Islands a multitude of computer material was seized where "he stored a large amount of images of child sexual exploitation, children's costumes and children's underwear, as well as abundant documentation".

During the investigation, it was also found that the person arrested in the Balearic Islands shared files with other individuals through internet messaging applications, from which it was possible to identify and arrest a suspect in the Madrid region.