Where can you find the cheapest ITV vehicle inspections in Spain?

The ITV technical inspection in Spain certifies that a vehicle has been approved and declared safe for use on the roads. According to the traffic authorities (DGT), eight out of every ten vehicles pass the technical inspection on the firs try, while 20% receive an unfavourable report.

According to current regulations, the first inspection must take place four years after the date of registration of the vehicle. The frequency with which a car must undergo one varies according to its age: four- to ten-year-old cars have to pass one every two years, while vehicles that have been on the road for more than ten years must undergo an annual inspection.

Although the schedule is the same in all regions, the national consumers' organisation OCU states that there can be large price differences of up to 29 euros. An OCU report from the end of October has analysed prices and waiting times at 200 vehicle testing stations across Spain.

For cars, the most expensive regions are Ceuta, the Basque Country and Cantabria, where the price exceeds 53 euros. This is at least 15 euros more than in the regions with the cheapest rates: Andalucía, Extremadura and Madrid.

The OCU points out that the price also varies significantly depending on the type of engine. On average, the inspection for a diesel car is the most expensive (51 euros), some ten euros more than the average price for an electric car. Petrol, hybrid or LPG cars are somewhere in between, with an average cost of 44 euros.

The highest rates for motorbikes are in Galicia and Madrid, where the cost is over 36 euros. The cheapest regions are Catalonia, Castilla y León and Castilla-La Mancha, where the ITV costs just over 21 euros.

The study did not find a clear pricing pattern related to the ownership model of stations, which varies in each region, although the most common is a mixed model (public and private concessions). However, the OCU recommends that drivers ask about possible discounts at times when there is less demand. In addition, the car doesn't need to undergo the inspection in the region where it is registered, so finding better rates is possible.

According to the study, waiting times are generally short - an average of one to two days to get an appointment. Madrid and the Balearic Islands allow same-day appointments, while Galicia, with an average of six days, has the longest waiting time.