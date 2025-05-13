Cheap high-speed train fares in Spain this summer: Ouigo launches tickets from nine euros between Malaga, Seville, Cordoba and Madrid

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 09:12 Compartir

The countdown is on for the summer holidays and the start of preparations for those long-awaited getaways. Ouigo, a private operator of affordable high-speed trains in Spain, announced on Monday that low-cost tickets will be going on sale between 2 June and 14 September. Specifically, it announces routes from nine euros between Malaga, Seville, Cordoba and Madrid, which are now available on Ouigo's website and their app.

According to the train operating company, it offers six daily services on the Madrid-Seville route, with three outward and three return trains, as well as four daily services on the Madrid-Malaga route, with two trains in each direction. Most of these services stop in Cordoba and, in total, the weekly offer exceeds 35,000 seats - confirmed by Ouigo.

Trains from Madrid-Puerta de Atocha to Seville depart at 7.40am, 3.14pm and 5.37pm. In the opposite direction, trains from Seville depart at 7.38am, 11.14am and 7.44pm. Trains from Madrid's Puerta de Atocha station to Malaga depart at 7.19am and 3.23pm, while in the opposite direction, trains from Malaga depart at 11.15am and 7.50pm.

Zoom Timetables of routes with cheap trains this summer. SUR

Children under three, free of charge

In addition to journeys starting from nine euros for the coming months, Ouigo is introducing a fixed fare of seven euros for children between four and 13 years old and free tickets for children up to three years old (as long as they don't occupy a seat).

Ouigo trains offer 509 seats across two levels and, when using a double-train service, this capacity reaches 1,018 seats. Since the liberalisation of the sector in 2021, Ouigo has carried more than 16 million passengers.