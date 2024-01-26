Chain seeks 25 entertainers for its hotels in Balearic Islands
The company will provide accommodation and meals for the people whose job applications are successful ·
Sections
Highlight
The company will provide accommodation and meals for the people whose job applications are successful ·
Friday, 26 January 2024, 11:20
Compartir
Tourist destinations are already preparing for the upcoming warmer months with hotels launching job offers to fill summer positions.
Hoteles Zafiro is offering 25 vacancies: 15 for mini-club entertainers and another 10 for Fit&Sport entertainers, for its hotels in Mallorca and Menorca.
For workers in the mini-club service, the company requires training and previous experience in early childhood education, as well as fluency in Spanish and English (C1). A B1 level in other languages would be an advantage.
As stated in the offer published this week by Spanish public employment service SEPE, it offers a contract (from March to October 2024); a minimum salary of 1,836 euros gross per month and a working week of 40 hours in rotating shifts, from Monday to Sunday.
Selected staff will be provided with accommodation and meals by the company. Flights (after the contract ends) at the end of the season will also be paid for by the company.
An initial training course on games, shows, sports, mini disco and children's activities, among others, will be held next March. Those interested can fill in this form , until 2 April 2024.
For the 10 vacancies to be filled as Fit&Sport entertainers, the company's requirements are: previous experience related to sport, training in physical education and fluency in Spanish and English (C1). Candidates with a B1 level in other languages will be particularly valued.
Hoteles Zafiro is offering a contract (March to October 2024); minimum salary of 1,836 euros gross/month; 40 hours/week in rotating shifts from Monday to Sunday. Accommodation and meals will be provided by the company, as well as flights (once the contract ends).
There will also be an initial training course in fitness activities (spinning, aquagym and yoga, among others), sports and mini disco. Candidates should fill in this form to send their CV. The closing date is 2 April 2024.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
TodoAlicante
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.