Chain seeks 25 entertainers for its hotels in Balearic Islands

The company will provide accommodation and meals for the people whose job applications are successful ·

Tourist destinations are already preparing for the upcoming warmer months with hotels launching job offers to fill summer positions.

Hoteles Zafiro is offering 25 vacancies: 15 for mini-club entertainers and another 10 for Fit&Sport entertainers, for its hotels in Mallorca and Menorca.

For workers in the mini-club service, the company requires training and previous experience in early childhood education, as well as fluency in Spanish and English (C1). A B1 level in other languages would be an advantage.