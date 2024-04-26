Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Pere Aragonès, file image. EFE
Catalan election campaign starts today with Socialists leading the polls
Elections

Catalan election campaign starts today with Socialists leading the polls

The regional president, Pere Aragonès, of left-wing republicans ERC, called the vote early on 12 May after failing to get his 2024 budget past Catalan MPs

SUR

Barcelona

Friday, 26 April 2024, 09:29

Compartir

Campaigning for the Catalan regional election starts officially today (26 April). The vote is on Sunday, 12 May.

The regional president, Pere Aragonès, of left-wing republicans ERC, called the vote early after failing to get his 2024 budget past Catalan MPs.

The Catalan Socialist party under Salvador Illa are favourites in opinion polls with ERC currently expected to slip to third place in number of seats, just behind separatist party Junts, lead by self-exiled Carles Puigdemont.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Hundreds turn out for shindig in honour of St George in Benalmádena
  2. 2 Spain's prime minister to consider standing down after wife placed under investigation
  3. 3 Dogs to start lifeguard training on Costa del Sol beach
  4. 4 Costa del Sol drugs bust after tip-off leads to arrests of eight family members
  5. 5 Costa del Sol escape room nominated for prestigious award in Spain
  6. 6 St George's Day - connecting with the saint in Andalucía
  7. 7 Man remanded in custody for allegedly sexually assaulting minors who he met in a Costa del Sol gym and took to a spa
  8. 8 Runners from all over Spain and beyond get on their marks for Estepona half marathon
  9. 9 Malaga's Axarquía region seeks consensus over swimming pools
  10. 10 Foreign clubs and associations to participate in Costa del Sol residents' day

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad