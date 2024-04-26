Catalan election campaign starts today with Socialists leading the polls

SUR Barcelona Friday, 26 April 2024, 09:29 Compartir Copiar enlace

Campaigning for the Catalan regional election starts officially today (26 April). The vote is on Sunday, 12 May.

The regional president, Pere Aragonès, of left-wing republicans ERC, called the vote early after failing to get his 2024 budget past Catalan MPs.

The Catalan Socialist party under Salvador Illa are favourites in opinion polls with ERC currently expected to slip to third place in number of seats, just behind separatist party Junts, lead by self-exiled Carles Puigdemont.