Rain in Spain causes castle tower to spectacularly collapse

Reports on damage resulting from the heavy downpours of rain in Spain in March have become frequent and one of the latest significant incidents concerns the collapse of one of Almonacid castle's towers in the municipality of Toledo.

Almonacid de Toledo's mayor, Almudena Gonzáles, was the one to inform of the incident. According to her, the town hall was shocked when it discovered that the whole 'barbican' tower had fallen. She stated that the entire castle is in a state of deterioration, but regional and national authorities have not responded to the town's plea for urgent support.

The mayor ordered the access road to the fortress to be cut off to avoid accidents.

The story of the castle of Almonacid

Almonacid de Toledo castle dates back to the 9th century. The first historical document linked to the fortress is from 1086, one year after the reconquest of the nearby city of Toledo by Alfonso VI, who owned it as part of the dowry of his wife, Muslim princess Zaida.

Alfonso VI donated it to Toledo Cathedral. The castle was renovated in the 14th century by Archbishop Pedro Tenorio. During the reign of John I of Castile, it was where Don Alfonso de Gijón y Noreña, King Henry II's illegitimate son, was imprisoned for eight years.

During the War of Independence, the fortress witnessed a great battle between the troops of the Spanish General Venegas, who took refuge inside, and the French troops of the soldiers Sebastian, Desoyen and Joseph Bonaparte himself. The French took the castle and partly destroyed it as they retreated. Years later, in 1839, the mayor of Almonacid allowed his neighbours to use the castle's materials for their own private use, which accelerated its ruin.

The castle has five towers, built with masonry, brick and adobe, reaching a height of three storeys. It still contains a parade ground, several water tanks and a silo for storing grain.