The 'triangle of fire' castle that was key to preventing a major British naval invasion in Spain

History loversexploring in Spain have a host of attractions that perfectly explain various chapters of the nation's past. From the more than 22,000 churches scattered around the country to fossil remains (such as the legendary Atapuerca remains), but also geological and architectural remains that tell the story of what our ancestors lived through and how they lived (and died).

Fortunately, it is not all remains and religious buildings that survive, but also fortifications such as the fairytale castles of Olite, Loarre, Manzanares el Real or the imposing Alcázar of Segovia. Galicia in the north of the country, with a medieval culture that is still very visible, also has majestic buildings. Some are well known, like Monterrei, Soutomayor or Castro Cadelas, but there are many more, and some of them are very unknown.

A good example of this is a little-known military fortification and castle that watches over the coast of A Coruña and which, although many locals do not know it, was a crucial fortification in what many called a "triangle of fire" that managed to prevent several invasions, including a major offensive by the British. So, here it is.

In a privileged place

This is the castle of San Felipe in the parish of Brión in Ferrol, and it is considered to be the most important military construction still standing in the area. The Ferrol estuary was an interesting spot for invaders due to its orography (the topography of its surrounding mountains) but, thanks to the presence of defence equipment in three fortifications in the area, it prevented all kinds of incursions.

The castle is actually located opposite the castle of La Palma in Mugardos and the castle of San Martiño in Ares, of which only a few ruins remain, and the trio was known as the "triangle of fire". The Ferrol tourism website tells us that none of Spain's enemies ever managed a successful attack from there.

Building for the fortification beganin1557 by order of Philip II, from which it took its name of San Felipe. Centuries later it was remodelled, with more cannon batteries and a system of bastions to make it an even better fortress. Moreover, at night, San Felipe and La Palma were linked by a thick chain, which prevented enemy ships from daring to enter the estuary.

One of the most tense episodes took place in August 1800, when a British naval fleet tried to take Ferrol and destroy its shipyards. They went there with more than 100 ships and some 15,000 men. This was known as the Battle of Brión , but the British troops ended up turning back after pitched battles at San Felipe with the help of La Palma. Napoleon himself came to celebrate the victory of "the brave Ferrolians".

How to get there

Today, the castle is open to visitors free of charge and allows them to discover its various artillery batteries and fortified walls, among other features. It can be visited any day of the week, including public holidays, between 10am and 2pm and again between 4pm and 8pm.

The best way to get to the castle of San Felipe is by road with a car as there is a small parking area near the site. There are also regional buses that pass nearby, so a good option before visiting San Felipe is to check journey times and route with apps such as Moovit.