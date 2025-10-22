Car insurance prices in Spain reach an all-time high with average premium exceeding 1,000 euros

Canal Motor Madrid Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 16:14 Share

The price of car insurance in Spain has increased by 12.28% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, placing the average premium at 1,005.62 euros.

According to the car insurance price index, which compiles data from approximately 23,000 monthly quotations from users of the comparison platform, this is an all-time record.

A report by Kelisto.es, which analyses information from more than 20 companies in the insurance market, states that, although the quarter-on-quarter increase has been more moderate (1.49%), the continuous rises over successive years have pushed the average premium beyond the 1,000-euro mark.

Higher spending on policies

The price increase means that, on average, Spanish drivers spent 110 euros more per year on their car insurance in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 2024.

Taking into account that 79% of households in the country have a policy of this type, the total additional cost for Spanish drivers amounts to 1.63 billion euros.

When analysing the different types of policies, we can observe significant differences in price trends. The comprehensive policy without excess shows the sharpest upward trend, registering a year-on-year increase of 26.72% and reaching an average premium of 3,251 euros. This type of policy has become 685 euros more expensive on average over the year and, on a quarterly basis, it rose again by 3.04%.

The most basic type of policy - third party insurance - also increased in a second consecutive quarter by 12%, from an average premium of 442 euros to close to 500 euros.

In contrast, the extended third-party policy, which is the most commonly purchased type of cover among Spanish drivers, has fallen in price for the second consecutive quarter.

On an annual basis, it recorded a 6.09% decrease, with the average premium dropping to 527.18 euros, compared to 561 euros in 2024. On a quarterly basis, the decline was a modest 0.07%. Regarding monthly developments, the analysis highlights August 2025 as the month with the largest cost increases (2.75%), when comprehensive insurance rose by almost 5%, while in the remaining months the increase did not exceed 2%.