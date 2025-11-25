This is the Tibetan bridge in Canillo that's the second longest of its kind in the world

Ana I. Martínez Andorra Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 18:32 Share

In the northwest of the Principality of Andorra lies Canillo, the largest parish in the entire principality, covering 120 square kilometres. Andorra is a tiny, independent principality situated between France and Spain in the Pyrenees mountains. This enclave comprises several population centres and is characterised by its stunning, natural surroundings, with the main attraction being all that it has to offer in active tourism.

Canillo is a real mosaic of majestic mountains, tranquil valleys, crystal-clear lakes and charming villages where time seems to stand still. Together with El Tarter and Soldeu, they all serve as a gateway to Grandvalira, where snow blankets the entire Pyrenees. Therefore, before the heavy snowfalls arrive, it is well worth enjoying a place that, among other attractions, boasts the second longest Tibetan bridge in the world.

The beauty of Canillo can also be appreciated from on high. The Roc del Quer viewpoint, suspended above the valley, offers one of the most spectacular views in the country. A few kilometres from here, however, lies the Canillo Tibetan bridge, suitable only for those seeking a hefty adrenaline rush amongst the mountains, with its 603-metre-long bridge suspended over a dizzying landscape.

Zoom The Tibetan bridge in Canillo. Turismo de Canillo

This winter, both attractions will remain open for as long as possible, weather permitting. The Tibetan bridge (whose name originates from the Himalayas, where this type of construction of three ropes in the shape of an inverted triangle was devised to facilitate access across mountainous areas), is open every weekend and on public holidays until 31 December. The Roc del Quer viewpoint will be open daily until the same date.

The bridge, which opened in June 2022, has become one of Andorra's major tourist landmarks and one of the country's most photographed attractions. It is currently the second longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world, second only to Sky Bridge 721 in the Czech Republic. It is suspended at a maximum height of 158 metres above the Riu Valley floor and stands 1,875 metres above sea level.

Zoom The Tibetan bridge in Canillo, suspended in the heart of nature. Turismo de Canillo

The bridge's design combines structural lightness with blending into the landscape, eliminating the need for towers or intermediate pillars, thus intensifying the sensation of total suspension amidstanatural, mountainous environment. The one-metre-wide pedestrian walkway allows passage across the gap between the cliffs and rock edges of l'Armiana and the Vall del Riu, offering uninterrupted views over a spectacular landscape of forests, ridges and rivers.

The crossing is regulated by prior entry with crowd control and exclusive access by bus from Canillo or from the Roc del Quer viewpoint's parking area, with a short 900-metre path leading to the start of the footbridge. This connection between the two facilities enhances the visitor experience, allowing tourists to combine the thrill of the bridge with taking in one of the most iconic views in the country.

Roc del Quer viewpoint

The Roc del Quer viewpoint has become one of the visual emblems of Canillo and of all Andorra since its inauguration in 2016. Located at an altitude of over 2,000 metres above the Coll d'Ordino mountain pass, it offers an unrivalled panoramic view of the Montaup Valley and the peaks surrounding the parish.

The metal structure projects 12 metres out into the void , with part of the floor made of glass to intensify the visitor's sensory experience. At the end of the walkway stands the iconic sculpture of a seated man, a piece by artist Miguel Ángel González, who silently observes the horizon. The sculpture has become a symbol of contemplation and balance between humans and nature.

Tickets can be purchased for admission to the viewpoint only or together with the Tibetan bridge. The viewpoint has a small parking area and a signposted access path.