Special week-long campaign targets speeding drivers on Spain's roads with fines up to 600 euros

The Directorate-General for Traffic has warned that extra officers will be out patrolling some of the most notorious routes, as well as using their 'eyes in the skies' ·

A radar device on the one of the DGT's Pegasus helicopters monitors the speed of a vehicle.

Authorities in Spain are launching a new traffic campaign to curb speeding, the most common offence on Spanish roads. From Monday, 17 April until 23 April the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) will implememt the initiative to raise awareness for the offence that generates the highest number of fines in the country.

Officers "will increase their vigilance of vehicles, checking that drivers comply with the established speed limits", explained the DGT.

Speeding fines can be between 100 and 600 euros, and in many cases involve the loss of between two and six points from the driver's licence.

Two out of every three fines on interurban roads were directly related to excessive speed, which was also a factor in around 20% of road traffic accidents.