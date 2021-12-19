PM calls urgent meeting with regional presidents over sixth Covid wave In an institutional address on Sunday, Pedro Sánchez said that the aim of the meeting on 22 December will be "to analyse the evolution of the pandemic and study measures to take to face it"

The new increase in Covid-19 infections has led Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez to call an emergency meeting of regional presidents next week.

Making an institutional address to the country on Sunday, Sánchez said that the meeting would be held virtually on 22 December, "with shared measures".

"The virus is still with us and fighting it must be a priority," he said.

The Spanish government acknowledges that the current figures are "worrying". For the time being restrictions on movement on a national level have been ruled out.

"The figures in the last few hours, with a cumulative incidence rate of 511 positive tests for every 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, pose a real risk to the health of our compatriots. I've decided to call an extraordinary meeting for Wednesday 22 December to analyse the evolution of the pandemic and study measures with which to face it," said the prime minister. "This new wave has different characteristics."

The last meeting with regional presidents was on 30 July in Salamanca.